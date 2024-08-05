Sudan: 'We've Found Launch Site for El Burhan Drone Strike,' Sudan Army Chief Claims

Port Sudan — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) claim to have found the launch site for the drone strike that targeted an event attended by the head of the ruling junta, and de facto president of Sudan, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan in Gebeit (Jubayt) in Red Sea state on Wednesday, in an apparent assassination attempt. El Burhan was unhurt in the strike on a military passing-out parade, during which two of his bodyguards and three military cadets were killed.

In part of his hour-long interview broadcast on Sudanese state television, in which he vowed "to continue the war until the Janjaweed [Rapid Support Forces/RSF] are eliminated or surrender...", the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the SAF, Lt Gen Yasir El Atta, claims that "the SAF has been able to locate the launch point of the drones that attempted to assassinate Gen El Burhan."

He said: "The implementation of some plans was delayed for reasons that we cannot disclose now.... We will have the facts later for the Sudanese people," he continued.

El Atta says: "We [the SAF] have destroyed the hard power of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and what remains of them is a group of gangs and looters..." He renewed his accusation that "the UAE is running this war from an operations room in Abu Dhabi." He also asserted that "the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) did not have the experience and cadres to run Sudan during the days of Hamdok's government..."