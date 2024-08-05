Somalia: Banadir Regional Court Sentences Tiktok Influencers

4 August 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Banadir Regional Court has today sentenced nine young women who were recently detained by Somali police for their activities on social media.

The court issued a verdict against these TikTok influencers, including Sihaam Tahliil, Nashaad Nalka, Sadiyo Galmudug, Iftin Model, Aniso Anjalii, and Farxiyo Zona. They were charged with public incitement, inciting civil unrest, and spreading immorality, as previously stated by the national public prosecutor.

The case, which has gone through various legal stages, concluded today with the court sentencing seven of the defendants to six months in prison. Two of the young women were acquitted and subsequently released.

Additionally, there are other individuals still in custody whose trials are ongoing. They are also accused of immorality and making derogatory statements on the social media platform TikTok.

The crackdown on social media users began in May, resulting in numerous arrests in Mogadishu. This operation has sparked significant debate, as many of the detained individuals are popular on TikTok. The arrests have raised discussions about the suppression of cultural expressions deemed harmful to the peaceful fabric of society in Mogadishu.

