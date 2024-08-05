Africa: The Permanent Representatives Committee of the African Union Provides Emergency Approval of $10.4 Million to Africa CDC for Mpox Outbreak Response

2 August 2024
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of the African Union (AU) has made emergency approval of $10.4 million from the existing COVID funds for the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to support ongoing efforts to combat the Mpox outbreak across the continent.

From January to July 2024, 15,074 Mpox cases (2,853 confirmed; 12,221 suspected) and 461 deaths (a case fatality rate of 3.06%) have been reported across Twelve (12) AU Member States. This represents a 160% increase in cases and a 19% increase in deaths in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

