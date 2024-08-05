Angola: More Than 10,000 Jobs Created in Industrial Sector

Ondjiva — Ten thousand and 47 jobs were created in 2023 by the industry sector, with revenue collection valued at seventy-one million, four hundred and fifty-five thousand and fifty-four (71,455,054.00) kwanzas.

The information is contained in the final communiqué of the meeting of the Local Governance Council, held Saturday, in the province of Cunene, under the guidance of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The meeting considered the Report on Activities Developed by Provincial Governments during the year 2023, according to which, in the field of agriculture, a total of 8,557,102,102 (eight thousand, five hundred and fifty-seven million, one hundred and two thousand and one hundred and two) hectares, and in the agricultural and livestock sector 10.40, 574 (ten million, two hundred and forty thousand, five hundred and seventy-four) kilograms of meat.

In relation to commerce, it informs that the number of jobs created was 80,856, with Kz 368,924,907.00 (three hundred and sixty-eight million, nine hundred and twenty-four thousand, nine hundred and seven kwanzas) being collected.

As for energy and water, a total of 46,646 new household connections were registered, which benefited 2,622,259 (two million, six hundred and twenty-two thousand, two hundred and fifty-nine) people and 500,375 (five hundred thousand, three hundred and seventy-nine) five) household water connections, which benefited 5,261,239 (Five million, two hundred and sixty-one thousand, two hundred and thirty-nine) citizens.

In the period in question, the document indicates, the Hotel and Tourism sector accounted for 5,178 (five thousand, one hundred and sixty-eight) hotel units in all provinces, mainly hotels, inns, guesthouses, restaurants and similar units.

The report highlights that during the period in question, policies were created to improve the economic and social situation, aimed at macroeconomic stability, economic growth and job creation, in order to solve the population's most pressing social problems.

Health and education

The report states that 9,016,024 (Nine million, sixteen thousand and twenty-four) students were enrolled for the 2023-2024 academic year, in 8,856 (Eight thousand, eight hundred and fifty-six) schools, distributed across the various education subsystems.

It details that 79% of these are primary schools, 14% I Cycle schools, 4% I Cycle schools and 2% professional technical institutes, while Teacher Training schools represent 1 percent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With regard to health, during the period in question, it was found that of the total existing health units, 3,308 (three thousand, three hundred and eight), around 69%, are health posts, 20% health centers, while hospitals and mother and child centers represent, respectively, 7% and 4%.

In 2023, 85 (eighty-five) recently built health units and 116 (one hundred and sixteen) under construction were recorded.

The Local Governance Council considers that the government action, in view of what was exposed in the report and taking into account the socio-economic context that characterized the period in question, had its normal course, despite some difficulties recorded in the various areas.

During the meeting, this body analyzed the state of public security in the country, a report on activities carried out by provincial governments in 2023, execution of the OGE by State Local Administration bodies, as well as the Agriculture Acceleration and Security Reinforcement Program To feed.

The Local Governance Council is the auxiliary and collegial body of the President of the Republic in formulating policies and monitoring the implementation of State administration governance policies at local level.

Created through Presidential Legislative Decree No. 3/17, of October 13, this body meets every six months and is chaired by the Head of State, assisted by the Vice-President of the Republic. LHE/FA/ART/DOJ