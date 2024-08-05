Southern Africa: Music Promoters Shelve Shows Ahead of SADC Summit

MUSIC promoters have been forced to postpone several shows due to the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit to be held in Harare in a fortnight.

This follows concerns by the government over potential protests by the opposition activists and supporters during the annual gathering.

Government's threats against the opposition and activists have raised tensions in the country ahead of the summit which will be graced by Heads of States from the regional bloc.

Popular "Braai Out" initially scheduled for next week has been shelved to next month with the organisers saying they are avoiding "conflicts."

"We regret to inform you that the BraaiOutZW Friends Camp Adventure, previously scheduled for August 9-10 at Graceland Resort, Lake Chivero, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control.

"A high-level SADC Summit is taking place from August 10-17, and we have made the decision to reschedule our event to avoid any conflicts," read the statement from the organisers.

Similarly, a summer festival supposed to be headlined by Jah Prayzah on Saturday in Mutare has been rescheduled to the end of the month ostensibly in "respect."

"We would like to inform you on the postponement of the Summer Music Festival that was scheduled to take place on the 3rd of August, in Mutare. We understand that this may have caused you and other attendees a great deal of inconvenience.

"The highly profiled event, which was set for the 3rd of August, will now take place on the 30th of August. The postponement has been necessitated in respect of the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, set to take place in August in Harare," read the organisers' statement.

Government has repeatedly warned against planned protests over President Emmerson Mnangagwa's disputed election in last year's general elections and his take over the SADC chairmanship.

Tuesday, four activists, Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi and Vusimuzi Moyo, were arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport in a move that has been criticized as the clampdown on dissenting voices.

However, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has refuted claims that public gatherings have been prohibited ahead of the Summit.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media postings alleging that the Government of Zimbabwe has banned or prohibited public gatherings due to the forth coming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

"This is false. The public should dismiss this false information with the contempt it disserves," said Nyathi.