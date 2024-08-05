Uganda: Govt Salaries to Be Paid Next Week - Minister Musasizi

State Minister of finance in charge of general duties Henry Musasizi has said that government will pay the delayed salaries of civil servants next week.

Musasizi who also doubles as the Rubanda East legislator made the remarks while addressing residents of Kyokyezo parish in Nyamweru Sub- County, Rubanda district, where he was monitoring the progress of the Kyokyezo-Butambi road construction.

Early this week, primary school teachers went on strike in Kabale district over up paid salaries for June and July.

Pupils who had reported to school on Monday and Tuesday were sent home due to the absence of teachers.

While addressing locals at Kyokyezo trading center, Minister Musasizi stated that the salary delay is a nationwide issue and not just limited to only districts with districts of Kigezi.

He discouraged strikes and advised teachers to always seek information from the government before engaging in such actions.

"The salary delay is a nationwide issue, not just limited to only districts in Kigezi. The delay in salary payments was due to a system migration between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Public Service, which affected payrolls," he said.

"I advise teachers to always seek information from the government before engaging in strikes" Minister adds.

He assured that the issue has been resolved and all civil servants will their salaries starting next week.

