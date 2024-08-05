Uganda: Natasha Nyonyozi Crowned Miss Uganda 2024-2025

Natasha Nyonyozi, a 23-year-old from Kyonyo, Kamuganguzi in the Kabale district, has been crowned Miss Uganda 2024-2025.

The prestigious title was awarded to her during an event held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on Saturday. As part of her prize, Nyonyozi won a Toyota Wish.

Suraya Umeimah Bashuaeb was named the first runner-up, while Joan Nabatanzi secured the second runner-up position.

Upon receiving the crown, Nyonyozi expressed her excitement and gratitude, attributing her success to divine intervention and the support of her supporters.

"I am beyond thrilled to announce that I am the newly crowned Miss Uganda 2024-2025!!! All glory to God and thanks to everyone who supported me on this journey," Nyonyozi stated.

As Miss Uganda, Nyonyozi will represent Uganda on both national and international stages. She has expressed eagerness to serve and promote her country throughout her reign.

Nyonyozi's tenure will focus on advocating for various causes and embodying the spirit of Uganda.

City socialite ,Judith Heard publicly congratulated Nyonyozi, praising her for her exceptional qualities and expressing confidence in her future achievements.

"Congratulations, Natasha, on being crowned Miss Uganda 2024! From the moment you walked out on stage, I knew you were the one to watch. Your grace, elegance, and confidence have been inspiring since day one," Heard said.

Anitah Fabiola, who hosted the Miss Uganda 2024 Grand Finale, also commended the event's success and Nyonyozi's achievement. "It's an absolute honor to host this event every year.

" Last night was truly memorable. Well done, Natasha and the entire Miss Uganda organization," Fabiola said.

Twenty-eight contestants from various geographical regions of Uganda competed for the title, showcasing their beauty, talent, and charisma.

Nyonyozi, contestant number 2, demonstrated remarkable charisma, elegance, and confidence.

Nyonyozi studied at Coventry University in England, where she earned a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Accounting and Finance. She is currently an entrepreneur and the founder of the beauty parlour "Girl Hive," located at The Cube, Kisementi, Shop B20.

In her statements, Nyonyozi expressed her long-held dream of becoming Miss Uganda, stating, "Becoming Miss Uganda has been my dream since I was 10 years old. My parents and fans have been incredibly supportive."

Nyonyozi is also a strong advocate for children with special needs, particularly those with autism, and has been involved in charity work supporting this cause.

The Miss Uganda pageant remains a significant cultural event, celebrating beauty and talent while also addressing important social issues.