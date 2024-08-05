Uganda: Who Is Natasha Nyonyozi, Miss Uganda 2024/25?

Natasha Nyonyozi was crowned Miss Uganda 2024/25 on Saturday, August 3, at an event held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

The first runner-up was Suraya Umeimah Bashuaeb, and the second runner-up was Joan Nabatanzi. Nyonyozi succeeds Hannah Karema Tumukunde, who was crowned Miss Uganda 2023/24 on March 18 at the UMA Multipurpose Hall.

Reports indicate that 23-year-old Natasha Nyonyozi was born and raised in Kyonyo, Kamuganguzi, near Katuna in the Kabale district. During the Miss Uganda pageant, she demonstrated her charisma, elegance, compassion, passion, poise, and confidence.

She was contestant number 2 among the 28 finalists vying for the prestigious Miss Uganda title for 2024/25. At one point, her fellow contestants elected her as the president of the Miss Uganda class of 2024/25.

Accotrding to Ugandan news outlet Pulse, Natasha studied at Coventry University in England, where she earned a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Accounting and Finance. She is currently an entrepreneur and founder of a beauty parlour, "Girl Hive," located at The Cube, Kisementi, Shop B20.

In one of her statements, when asked if she believed she would win the crown, she replied, "Becoming Miss Uganda has been my dream since I was 10 years old. My parents and fans have been incredibly supportive. With this crown, I aim to transform lives, become a voice for teenage mothers, young girls without access to education, and those lacking sexual and reproductive health products and services."

Natasha Nyonyozi is a strong advocate for children with special needs, specifically children with autism. She has been involved in charity work supporting this cause over the years. Beauty pageants, especially Miss Uganda 2024, have been a staple of entertainment and culture for decades, with a significance that extends beyond the glitz and glamour.

The Miss Uganda Grand Finale 2024 was a star-studded event, featuring notable guests such as Miss Uganda Hannah Karema, Miss World Tanzania Halima Ahmad Kopwe, and Lesego Chombo (Miss World Africa 2024 and Miss Botswana 2022).