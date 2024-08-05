Uganda: Museveni Praises Nyamutoro At Nebbi Thanksgiving

4 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

President Museveni has lauded the dedication and patriotism of his junior minister for energy and mineral development Phiona Nyamutoro.

The President, who was officiating at a Thanksgiving event for Ms Nyamutoro at Nebbi Town SS playground, said the young minister has distinguished herself by actively campaigning for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) while other youths of her age remained idle.

"Nyamutoro's commitment and qualities stood out," Mr Museveni said.

Nyamutoro's achievements and her remarkable journey from a young university graduate to a key political figure were commended during this occasion.

The President also used the occasion to underscore a critical message for the youth and the broader public: the importance of ideology over age in politics.

"Politics is not about biology; it's about ideology," Museveni said.

He aligned this with the teachings of Jesus, noting that young people can lead and inspire with the right ideas.

He praised Nyamutoro's focus on key sectors such as education, health, and enterprise, aligning with the NRM's vision for Uganda's development.

Museveni said the NRM has thrived for the past 60 years by identifying and nurturing talent, commitment, and devotion.

He encouraged young people to engage in politics with a focus on constructive ideologies rather than age.

The President's remarks and the celebration of Nyamutoro's achievements highlighted the NRM's ongoing commitment to fostering leadership and innovation among Uganda's youth, reinforcing the party's long-standing principles of service and dedication to the nation's progress.

