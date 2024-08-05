Kenya: Moraa Moves Closer to Olympics Gold With Win in Women's Semi

4 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — World champion Mary Moraa cruised into the final of the women's 800m at the Paris Olympics after winning the first semi-final on Sunday evening at the Stade de France.

Moraa clocked 1:57.86 in first, ahead of Ethiopia's Worknesh Mesele (1:58.06) and Cuban Daily Cooper Gaspar (1:58.39) in second and third respectively.

Kenya's other representatives in the one-lap race, Lilian Odira and Vivian Chebet, missed out on a place in the final after failing to clinch the top two places in their respective semis.

Odira clocked a personal best of 1:58.53 to finish fourth in the ultimate semi-final of the day, which was won by Great Britain Keely Hodgkinson who crossed the finish line first in 1:56.86.

South African Prudence Sekgodiso (1:57.57) and American Nia Akins (1:58.20) finished second and third respectively.

Chebet, who made it to the semis via repechage, finished eighth in the second semi, clocking 1:59.64.

The final is set for Monday, with Moraa looking to add to her Commonwealth Games and world title.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.