South Africa: Suspected Water Contamination Leaves Fleurhof Taps Dry - South African News Briefs - August 05, 2024

Pexels
5 August 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Johannesburg Water Investigates Contaminated Supply in Fleurhof

Residents of Fleurhof have reported that Sunday (August 4th) marks the fourth day without clean tap water, according to News24. Johannesburg Water is currently investigating suspected water contamination in the area. Community leader Selby Leshaba said that the issue began when residents reported on social media that their tap water was discolored and had a foul odor. Leshaba added that Johannesburg Water only began to take the matter seriously after he alerted the media. Johannesburg Water has received complaints from residents and has advised them to stop consuming the water until further notice.

Mayor Faces Allegations of Lavish Spending Despite Financial Woes

The mayor of the financially troubled Nketoana Local Municipality in the Free State has allegedly spent nearly R100,000 of taxpayers' money on fuel and a rented vehicle, despite the municipality's inability to pay salaries on time, reports IOL. Mayor Mamiki Mokoena is accused of renting a vehicle from Avis every month. These allegations surfaced after Mokoena damaged a BMW 4 Series, purchased by the municipality, in a 2021 accident. The sources also mentioned that no logbooks were maintained for the vehicle. The Democratic Alliance has raised this issue during council meetings, requesting a report on the vehicle's status, but the municipality failed to provide one.

Alleged Rapist of Centenarian Caught, Faces Bail Hearing

A 27-year-old man, who was apprehended shortly after allegedly assaulting and raping a 101-year-old woman living nearby, may apply for bail, according to News24. The attack on the centenarian occurred on July 27 in Zaaiplaas, Limpopo. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba stated that the "victim was asleep when the suspect awakened her by attempting to strangle her before raping her. The suspect broke into her house through a window. After the assault, the man fled the scene." Police were alerted, and a search was initiated. The suspect was soon identified and arrested at his home.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.