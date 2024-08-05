South Africa: Manhunt Activated for Carjacking, Kidnapping, and Malicious Damage to Property Suspects

Ritavi Police are on the lookout for suspects following a carjacking, kidnapping, and malicious damage to property incident that took place at Nkowankowa Section A, Ritavi policing area in Mopani District on Saturday 03 August 2024.

It is reported that a 27-year-old male was driving his motor vehicle, a white Audi A3 with Gauteng registration number, to pick up his friend when he noticed a red sedan motor vehicle with unknown registration numbers, blocking his way.

Suddenly two unknown African males, one with a firearm, emerged from the motor vehicle and approached him. They instructed him to face down and move to the back seat of the motor vehicle.

The second suspect drove the motor vehicle in the direction of Letsitele and Coach House Road. They threatened to kill him. They told him to get out of the motor vehicle and left in Letsitele Valley direction, leaving him behind.

Reaching the main road, he hurried to a nearby village and asked for assistance.

They informed his family member and reported the incident to the police. The manhunt for the suspects was activated.

His motor vehicle was later found burned at the bushes next to Letsitele and Coach House.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Kholofelo Kekana on 082 565 8265, crime stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station, or share information on MySAPS App.

Police investigation continues.