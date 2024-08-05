South Africa: Police Investigate Murder and Business Burglary After Fatal Shooting of Suspect in Polokwane

press release

POLOKWANE Police in Polokwane are investigating a case of business burglary that has resulted in a suspect being shot and killed following a pursuit with security officers.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, 04 August 2024 at about 10am in which security officers were engaged in a pursuit of a suspect who was caught red-handed cutting copper cables at the office business premises in the city.

It is reported that the owner rushed to the building after the alarm was activated. Upon arrival, he found the suspect busy cutting the copper cables and confronted him. The suspect allegedly produced a knife and threatened the male complainant. When the security officers arrived at the scene, they ordered the suspect to surrender, but he resisted and threatened them with a knife as well. The suspect suddenly jumped the wall in an attempt to escape and continued to jump from house to house.

During the pursuit, the suspect got into a dangerous confrontation, leading officers to take action to ensure public safety.

The chase ended when the suspect was shot by security guards after a confrontation. It was also established that he fell through the roof top during the chase. He was certified dead at the scene

Further investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the security officers for their continued efforts, partnership in protecting our communities and their properties. Lieutenant General Hadebe further warned criminals that police are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fight against criminal activities in the province.

According to the information the suspect is currently unknown. Police urge anyone with information that can assist in identifying the deceased to contact Detective Warrant Officer Phillip Wolhuter at 082 729 0171 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use MySAPSApp.