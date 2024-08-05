Uganda: Bugiri Voters Collect 35, 000 Signatures to Censure MP Silwany

Voters in Bukooli central in Bugiri district have so far collected over 35,000 signatures to enable them censure their area Member of Parliament, Solomon Silwany.

The move has been spearheaded by a section of politicians in the area who accused Silwany who also doubles as a commissioner of parliament of disrespecting them, arresting some of their colleagues and engaging in corruption.

These cited the arrest of Rogers Njiya, a supporter of FDC's Wafula Oguttu who was reportedly arrested on Silwany's order during the headed 2021 general election in Bukooli central.

Njiya was allegedly arrested when he recorded a video of Silwanyi while dishing out money to voters before he was manhandled by supporters and his phone was confiscated.

Led by the former NUP flag bearer for LCV Bugiri district Mr.Abubakar Lyavala , the group organized a fundraising function at Nankoma sub county headquarters and raised close to Shs47 million as compensation to Silwanyi after court ruling in his favor after Njiya accusing him of voter bribery.

Njiya lost the case after failure to produce evidence.

The function which was attended by the LCV chairperson Bugiri district Mr.Davidson Mulumba Kasajja and the chief guest was minister Justine Kasule Lumumba who was represented by former MP Bukooli central Benard Mulengani who presented Shs3m from Ms. Lumumba.

The Bugiri woman MP Taaka Agnes Wejuli was represented with a cash contribution of shs2m.

Lyavala said they are serious about censuring Silwanyi .

"We have so far collected over 35,000 signatures and we aim to get 58,818 signatures to censure Silwany. We request our leaders like Rt Hon Kadaga, Minister Lumumba, Minister Persis Namuganza and others to join us in this struggle," Mr. Lyavala said.

The leaders in Bugiri district led by LCV chairperson Mulumba condemned the behavior of Silwany of arresting voters, saying the matter would have been settled under mutual grounds.

Mulengani urged people to always be vigilant while electing their leaders saying Silwany didn't exhibit qualities of a good leader.

He said a good leader doesn't demean his people before others and should be a servant and not a ruler like others do.