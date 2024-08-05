South Africa: Cut Diplomatic Ties With Zimbabwe - Says South African Opposition Amid Crackdown On Human Rights, Political Activists

PRESSURE continues to mount on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government over allegations of human rights violations and suppression of dissent, with South African opposition political formations agitating for the severing of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

In recent days, Zimbabwe has witnessed the arbitrary arrest and brutality on several activists, who have been accused of plotting protests against the government ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit scheduled for August 17. During the event, Mnangagwa takes over the rotational chairmanship of the regional bloc.

Among those arrested are, Jacob Ngarivhume, Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere and Samuel Gwenzi.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Senator Jameson Timba and 78 others are languishing in remand prison following their arrest over a month ago for participating at a Day of the African Child commemoration held at a private residence in Harare's Avondale suburb.

The arrests have elicited condemnation from opposition parties, local and international political observers.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader, Mmusi Maimane said South Africa should not support Mnangagwa's government in suppressing dissent.

"I have always maintained that South Africa should cut diplomatic ties with the dictatorship in Zimbabwe. We must play no part in enabling evil and make no mistake the Mnangagwa regime is evil. They lie, kill and destroy.

"The abuse of political rights and the arrests of activists over the last few days is more justification of that position.

"How can we claim to care about human rights on the global stage while ignoring the most blatant abuse of rights that has derailed the SADC region.

"What Emmerson Mnangagwa and Robert Mugabe have done over 44 years is one of the greatest atrocities of history. We must not diminish this oppression because it is happening to black bodies," said Maimane in a post on social media.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been steadfast in pushing for a shift of the SADC Summit venue from Zimbabwe over the arrests.

However, the African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Zuko Godlimpi said South Africa will not isolate Zimbabwe.

"On the issue of the Zimbabwean situation, we have noted some reports that some political parties in South Africa suggest that should lead to the rescheduling of the SADC Summit that is going to be held in Harare.

"The ANC does not agree with that stance. If there are issues arising in Zimbabwe that require the intervention of the SADC community it will have to happen, including as the part of the summit itself," said Godlimpi.