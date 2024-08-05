ZANU PF Mashonaland West province this Sunday gave further impetus to calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his presidency beyond 2028 ostensibly to allow him time to complete developmental projects running under the aegis of his wishful Vision 2030.

The blueprint details the trajectory the country will pursue to attain an upper-middle income society.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West becomes the latest provincial structure to endorse the stance after Mashonaland Central which passed the resolution Saturday. Mashonaland East and Masvingo earlier persuaded 81-year-old Mnangagwa to remain at the helm of the party and government despite his assurances he would observe the Constitution of Zimbabwe and retire.

Speaking during a Zanu PF inter-district meeting held at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) Grounds Sunday, provincial chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said Mnangagwa was a visionary who must be allowed to see his dream to fruition.

"His Excellency had a dream of uplifting the livelihoods of Zimbabweans when he crafted Vision 2030. It would be remiss for us to let him leave unfinished business, that is why we are requesting him to stay until 2030, or beyond, when that dream comes to fruition," said Mliswa-Chikoka amid applause from the bumper crowd that attended the gathering.

Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, chronicled the various developmental initiatives which have taken shape under Mnangagwa's leadership, some of which still need to be completed. These include construction of the Harare-Chirundu highway.

She said the province's gross domestic product (GDP) anchored on mining and agriculture continued to grow due to investor confidence which has seen the establishment of mining ventures in the exploration of platinum, lithium, gold and other precious minerals.

Provincial youth chairperson, Tapiwa Masenda said youths also believe Mnangagwa, who was resoundingly voted into office in last year's general elections, must remain at State House and complete various developmental projects that were benefitting Zimbabwe's youths.

Women's League chairperson Constance Shamu and War Veterans League chairman Happison Muchechetere echoed the same sentiments.

"We as the women held our national assembly and resolved that our esteemed leader, ED Mnangagwa, must hang in there. We drew lessons from South Africa (where ANC lost its parliamentary majority) and agreed to start income-generating projects that endear the party with the electorate and avoid losing popularity," said Shamu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ruling party's national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, who was guest of honour at the event, said he will relay to Mnangagwa the overwhelming calls for him to stay beyond 2028 when his second and final term ends.

Machacha said the onus was now on Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who was present, and other legal minds within the revolutionary establishment on how Zanu PF will navigate the constitutional barriers that might hinder Mnangagwa from clinging on to power.

Those harbouring presidential aspirations, Machacha said cryptically and in apparent reference to Vice President Constatino Chiwenga who is reportedly positioning himself to succeed the incumbent, to desist from fanning factionalism but concentrate on strengthening and mobilising grassroots membership at cell level.

The conspicuous absence at the Chinhoyi event of Zanu PF spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, was a huge talking point among attendees giving credence he was fronting a faction opposed to Mnangagwa extending his stay and Chiwenga, with the backing of the military, being anointed natural successor.

Present at the crunch meeting to seal the extension bid were Health minister and Zanu PF Politburo member, Douglas Mombeshora and deputy national political commissar Webster Shamu, among other high-ranking Zanu PF officials.