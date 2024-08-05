Zimbabwe: Zifa Confirms Warriors Assistant Coach

5 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, Takesure Chiragwi will be one of the assistant coaches who will work with the newly appointed Warriors substantive coach Michael Nees.

This was confirmed by Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) technical director Jethro Hunidzarira Sunday evening in a live interview with a local television station.

Last week, ZIFA named Nees as Warriors coach but the 57-year old German was yet to get his helpers in the form of a technical team.

Nees comes on a two-year contract, which expires in August 2026.

"The technical committee at ZIFA has what we call a succession plan, that is Under 17, 20 and 23. So, from that plan the Under 23 coach automatically is a second assistant coach in our senior national team set up.

"In this case, our Under 23 coach is Takesure Chiragwi, so he will be our second assistant coach," said Hunidzarira.

Chiragwi has been in the Warriors technical set up fold since last year and has worked with three interim coaches that ZIFA has trusted the team with during the period.

His journey started when he was under former Highlanders coach Baltermir Brito during World Cup Qualifiers in November last year.

From there, he went on to assist FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza during the Four Nations tournament, which Zimbabwe played in Malawi early this year before working under Jairos Tapera in June.

Hunidzarira, however, noted that Nees will pick for himself his first assistant coach from a pool of local coaches.

"About his assistants we spoke to him, and he said he would like to work with local coaches, he believes he has to empower local coaches. So, when he comes, he is going to pick his own first assistant from local coaches," added Hunidzarira.

Nees is expected into the country this month once his work permit and other paperwork is done. The German coach will lead the Warriors in September when the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers campaign kicks off.

