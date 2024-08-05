Somalia - Al-Shabaab Death Row Inmates Escape From Prison

Several prisoners belonging to the Al-Shabaab group, were sentenced to death for various crimes including murders and bombings.

The prisoners escaped from a high-security prison in Galkayo, Puntland, where they were awaiting execution. The escape occurred recently, as confirmed by local sources and officials.

The incident took place in the northern part of Galkayo city, within the Puntland State of Somalia.

Details on how the prisoners managed to escape from the high-security facility are still under investigation.

These inmates were awaiting execution after being found guilty of severe crimes, including murders and bombings.

MP Abdiladief Muse Sanyare, former governor of Mudug region in Puntland, expressed his regret and frustration over the escape.

"It is unfortunate that murderers who were sentenced to death three years ago and were waiting to be shot have managed to escape," Sanyare stated. He emphasized the urgent need for a thorough investigation to identify and bring to justice those responsible for this security lapse.

This incident marks the second escape of Al-Shabaab prisoners from Galkayo prison. In mid-July 2022, another group of death row inmates managed to flee the facility.

The recurring nature of these escapes highlights significant security vulnerabilities within the prison system in Galkayo.

The escape coincides with the visit of Puntland President Syed Abdullahi Deni to Galkayo, adding pressure on the administration to address the issue swiftly. The president's presence in the city underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for robust measures to prevent future breaches.

The escape has reignited calls for justice from the families of victims killed by Al-Shabaab militants. Recently, relatives of those killed in Galkayo demanded that justice be served for the crimes committed by Al-Shabaab members. They accused Puntland authorities of attempting to delay executions, potentially leading to acts of tribal revenge.

Puntland's decision to suspend the execution of Al-Shabaab prisoners, most of whom are young men aged between 17 and 20, comes amid pressure from international human rights organizations. These groups have advocated against the execution of young people and called for alternative forms of justice.

In February 2022, Save the Children urged the Somali government to intervene in the long prison sentences and death penalties imposed by Puntland on six young individuals accused of being Al-Shabaab members.

This appeal highlights the ongoing tension between local justice measures and international human rights standards.

The Puntland administration has executed two Al-Shabaab prisoners in Galkayo but has paused further executions due to the growing scrutiny.

As calls for a serious investigation into the recent escape intensify, the administration must balance the demands for justice from the local community with the pressure from international advocates for human rights.