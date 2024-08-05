Somalia: Security Minister Convenes Meeting Following Deadly Al-Shabaab Attack On Liido Beach

In the aftermath of the devastating Al-Shabaab attack on Liido Beach in Mogadishu, Somali Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Osman Fartaag convened a crucial high-level security meeting on Sunday.

The attack, which occurred on Friday night, left at least 35 people dead and 126 others injured, prompting immediate and strong governmental response.

The emergency meeting, held at the Somali Police Headquarters, brought together key security officials including Police Chief Brig.

Sulub Ahmed Firin, Director of National Security and Intelligence Abdullahi Mohamed Ali Sanbaloshe, Mayor of Mogadishu Yusuf Hussein Jimale Madale, and several army commanders. These officials gathered to assess the situation and formulate a strategy to prevent future attacks.

A source close to the officials revealed that Security Minister Fartaag received a detailed report on the attack.

The report included an analysis of the circumstances surrounding the incident and potential security actions to be taken. While the Minister pledged immediate and strict measures to address the security lapse, specific actions were not disclosed publicly.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has announced the arrest of several army officers in connection with the attack, emphasizing the government's commitment to holding security personnel accountable. Although he did not specify the number of arrests or the identities of those detained, the Prime Minister made it clear that the officers stationed around Liido Beach would be scrutinized for their role in the security breach.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Barre held an emergency security meeting on Saturday, calling for heightened vigilance among security agencies. They urged a comprehensive review of security protocols to prevent such attacks in the future and emphasized the importance of immediate action and accountability.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group known for its violent campaign against the Somali government and civilians, has continued to pose a significant threat to national security. The attack on Liido Beach is the latest in a series of violent incidents aimed at destabilizing the region and spreading fear among the population.

In a related development, the Somali government arrested 16 individuals in March in connection with the March 14 attack on the upscale SYL Hotel near the presidential palace.

The Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) identified the mastermind behind that attack, revealing the sophisticated methods used by Al-Shabaab to smuggle vehicles and explosives into secure areas.

Minister Fartaag, addressing the media after the high-level meeting, reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing security measures across the capital. "We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure the safety and security of our citizens," Fartaag stated.

"The perpetrators of this heinous attack will be brought to justice, and we will implement stringent measures to prevent future occurrences."

Prime Minister Barre visited Erdogan Hospital to meet with the injured and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

"The loss of young lives in this senseless attack is a tragedy for our nation," Barre said. "We stand with the families during this difficult time and will ensure that those responsible face the full force of the law."

The international community, including the United Nations and neighbouring countries, has condemned the attack and offered support to Somalia in its fight against terrorism.

Domestically, there has been a surge of solidarity and resilience among the Somali people, with calls for unity and vigilance.