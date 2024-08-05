Malawi: How Long Should Malawians Wait for the Rumphi-Nyika-Nthalire-Chitipa Road?

In 2010/11 Government of Malawi negotiated funds from Kuwait government to construct the said road. The Kuwait government sent its engineers to study the feasibility of the road. After studying the road from Rumphi-Nyika-Chitipa, it was observed that the road was not economically variable.

The road was long and winding and could cost a lot of funds to construct this road and cause inflation to the country.

The road is passing through none economic centres with scattered population and hence no return.

Nyika National Park itself which was thought to be economic viable to attract road construction to pass through was not developed in terms of tourism standards.

Therefore, the Kuwait government could not lend the money to Malawi government to finance the road construction.

However, former President late Bingu wa Munthalika recommended to Malawi government to construct this in phases.

Phase one being construction of the Road from Rumphi-Chelinda Camp in Nyika.

Phase two from Nyika to Nthalire.

Phase three from Nthalire to Chitipa boma.

Phase four from Chitipa boma to Ilomba.

It is very unfortunate that Bingu died without fulfilling the Rumphi -Nyika-Chitipa road. All what is happening today is politics play games.