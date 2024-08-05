South Africa: Police Committee Chairperson Addresses Concerns About Increased Incidents of Police Shootings

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has noted concerns about the rise in the number of people shot and killed by police recently, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

"While we accept that the police are entitled to use reasonable force, as per section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Act, we are of the view that strong checks and balances provided for by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) can allay concerns of extrajudicial killings. It is on this basis that we argued strongly for an increase in the IPID budget when we considered the budget and will continue to advocate for more resources when the adjustment appropriation is considered," Mr Cameron said.

Despite this, the Chairperson highlighted that the police operate in a precarious and dangerous environment that often necessitates the use of force. In this context, police should be enabled to use reasonable force necessary in self-defence. The legislated checks and balances should be a counterbalance to the concerns raised by many.

The Chairperson also highlighted that protection of the police should also be central in the broader debate, especially in the context of increasing attacks on police officers. "As people raise concerns, they must also consider the greater threat to police officers that led to the death of Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko, Constable Donay Phillips, Constable Ashwin Pedro, Constable Okaetse Mandindi and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo and 39 South African Police Members killed in the line of duty in the last financial year alone," Mr Cameron emphasised.

Furthermore, Mr Cameron emphasised that some of the concerns can be averted by enhanced communication by both the South African Police Service and IPID. "Inadequate information feeds into the frenzy that SAPS is disproportionately using force. The SAPS and IPID must strive to provide substantial information, especially after investigations, to allay any public perception and to ensure accountability," Mr Cameron said.

In addition, the adoption of technology such as body cameras for police will lead to greater accountability and will provide the necessary evidence of attacks on police.

Moreover, the Chairperson has called on the SAPS management to strengthen measures to curb the prevalence of illegal firearms in our communities because the removal of these firearms will lead to fewer violent crimes.

The Chairperson has urged the police to continue efforts to defeat the scourge of crime in our communities and to use reasonable force when circumstances require it. "Police officers must protect themselves when there is need; there should not be a question about that," Mr Cameron said.