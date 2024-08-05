South Africa: Ramokgopa to Visit Northern Cape Accident Scene

The Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa will conduct a site visit to the Tsantsabane Local Municipality following the death of four passengers and the injury of two others in a collision between a train and a private truck.

The Minister will be briefed on the accident and also pay respects to the victims of the accident.

On Sunday four passengers died while two were injured during the collision between Tsanstabane and Groenwater in the Northern Cape.

"I am saddened at the loss of life in another level crossing accident in the country. This tragic accident highlights the importance for all stakeholders to work together to promote railway level crossing safety. I would like to express my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased passengers," Ramokgopa said ahead of Monday's visit.