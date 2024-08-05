Kenya: Sing'oei Urges Kenyans in UK to Exercise Caution As Chaos Escalate

5 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei has urged Kenyans in UK to exercise caution amid escalating unrest.

Sing'Oei expressed his concern about the deteriorating situation, urging Kenyans in the region to prioritize their safety.

"A deeply worrying situation in the UK. Kenyans are urged to exercise caution," he appealed.

The unrest follows incidences of vandalism and violence during an anti-immigrant protest.

Far-right demonstrators attacked a hotel in Rotherham, which authorities say was hosting asylum seekers.

Over the weekend, police arrested more than 150 demonstrators involved in violent disorder across several cities.

According to the British national broadcaster, BBC, tensions have been high after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

In response to the unrest, the new UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, assured the police of necessary support to crack down on what he termed "extremists" attempting to "sow hate".

Starmer emphasized the distinction between the right to freedom of expression and violent disorder.

"The right to freedom of expression and the violent disorder we have seen are two very different things," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.