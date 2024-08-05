Namibia: We Are Tired of Being Insulted - Pohamba

5 August 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba has spoken out against insults directed at him and his predecessor, Sam Nujoma.

Speaking at the conferment of the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis to president Nangolo Mbumba at State House on Saturday, Pohamba called for action against guilty parties.

He urged the speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi, chief justice Peter Shivute and Mbumba to address the issue.

"We are tired of being insulted. They insult Sam Nujoma, and I can assure you, if I was able to do something and I see somebody insulting Sam Nujoma, I would give him or her a good hand. This is too much," Pohamba said.

He said such insults could destabilise the country and must be stopped immediately.

Minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus last week said recent insults directed at Nujoma and Pohamba were unfortunate.

