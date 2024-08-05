Tunisia: President Saied Files for Presidential Election in Bid for Second Term

5 August 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, August 5 — President Kais Saied submitted Monday his candidacy file for October 6 presidential election at the headquarters of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE).

Saied had officially announced his bid for re-election on July 19.

"If I had the choice, I would not have chosen [to run]. But, when the national duty , there is no room for hesitation. I announce my candidacy for the presidential elections to continue the path of struggle for national liberation," President Saied said.

According to the electoral timeline, the deadline for submitting candidacies for the presidential race is Tuesday, August 6, at 6:00 PM.

