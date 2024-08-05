Uganda: M23 Capture Ishasha Border Sparks Mass Exodus of Congolese Crossing to Uganda

Over 2000 Congolese have fled to Uganda in search of safety after the M23 rebels took control of the Ishasha border post late on Sunday night in a region that borders the Kanungu province.

The M23 which had been inactive for nearly ten years, attacked North Kivu province in eastern DRC towards the end of 2021 and subsequently gained control over extensive areas of territory.

The capture of Ishasha border follows the recent takeover of Nyamilima in the east on the final day of a humanitarian truce.

The capture was confirmed by Maj.Kiconco Tabaro the public Information officer, the UPDF 2nd infantry division, noted that 98 armed Congolese police officers were at the Ishasha border post on Saturday evening and are being processed according to international law.

He also said that the security situation on the Ugandan side is calm with no incursion into Uganda territory.

Maj.Kiconco also confirmed that over 2000 Congolese refugees have crossed into Uganda, in the past 72 hours from areas of Katwiguru, Kiwanja, Binza,Kiseguro,Kiringa,Masisi,Bwenza,Walungu and Rutchuru.He emphasized that civilians in areas near the Uganda border.

Especially the elderly, the sick, the pregnant women and children, are particularly vulnerable to attacks, hunger, displacement and loss of cultural values as the conflict continues.

"We continue to work with district security of Kanungu to mobilize vigilance among border communities and ensure thorough verification of fleeing Congolese civilians to avoid possible infiltration by negative elements into Uganda. Maj.Kiconco said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tabaro also mentioned that the UPDF continues to work with district security of Kanungu to mobilize vigilance among border communities and ensure thorough verification of fleeing Congolese civilians to avoid possible infiltration by negative elements into Uganda.

He added that refugees have been crossing through porous borders into Uganda, with entry points at Bunagana and Nteko in Kisoro, Kyeshero and Ishasha in Kanungu and other small, ungazetted routes.

He further called on community leaders and civilians at the borders to remain vigilant as negative elements like the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which have been attempting to return to Uganda after their camps were destroyed in Eastern DRC, may exploit the situation.

"Refugees have been crossing through porous borders into Uganda with entry points at Bunagana and Nteko in Kisoro, and so many ungazetted routes. We call on community leaders and civilians at the borders to remain vigilant as negative elements like ADF which have been attempting to return to Uganda after their many exploit the situation. "Maj Kiconco stated.

There is still heavy fighting going on in DRC.However, refugees have been taken to transit centers at Nyakabande in Kisoro and Matanda in Kanungu.

The office of the prime minister is collaborating with all humanitarian agencies at the both border of Bunagana and Ishasha to ensure that Congolese fleeing due to insecurity are handled according to internal law.