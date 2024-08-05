South Africa: Manhunt Underway for Rape Suspect, Following an Alleged Rape of a 9-Year-Old Girl

4 August 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

POLOKWANE — Mokopane Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offenses Unit has launched an intensive manhunt for a rape suspect following an incident in which a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle at Skulpad village, Tinmyne policing area, Waterberg District, on Friday 02 August 2024.

According to reports, the victim's mother became suspicious after noticing unusual stains on her child's clothes while washing them. When she asked the victim, she came clean and said her uncle had raped her.

The incident was reported to the police, and the police are busy with the investigations, the suspect is still at large.

Police have launched a search for the known suspect.

Police investigations are still continuing.

