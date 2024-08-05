Uganda: Protesting As a Constitutional Right - a Perspective From Gen. Mugisha

The former coordinator for Alliance for National Transformation Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu has re-echoed that protesting against pressing social issues is a constitution right.

His remark is ground on the perspective that Protesting has long been a fundamental aspect of democratic societies, providing a platform for citizens to express dissent, demand accountability, and push for change.

Maj.Gen. Muntu, a prominent Ugandan political figure, emphasizes that protesting is not only a right but a justified act rooted in the constitution.

"Protesting is a constitutional right, so it is justified," he emphasized.

In many democratic nations, the right to protest is enshrined in the constitution, serving as a critical tool for ensuring that the voices of the people are heard.

For Muntu, this right is non-negotiable. He argues that peaceful protest is a legitimate means for citizens to express their grievances, particularly when other avenues of dialogue and negotiation have been exhausted or ignored.

Muntu's stance is particularly significant in the context of Uganda, where protests have often been met with resistance and, at times, harsh crackdowns by the state.

By underscoring the constitutional basis of protesting, Muntu calls for a shift in how both the public and authorities perceive and handle demonstrations.

He advocates for a balanced approach, where the rights of protesters are respected while maintaining public order.Protesting, in Muntu's view, is not just about opposing government policies or actions; it is about participating in the democratic process.

It is a way for citizens to hold their leaders accountable and push for the changes they want to see in their society.

Thus, when conducted peacefully, protesting is not only justified but essential in ensuring a healthy and vibrant democracy.