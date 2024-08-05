Uganda: ICT Ministry Refutes Claims of Overpriced Vehicle Procurement

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has refuted media reports alleging that it spent an exorbitant amount of Shs 965 million on a single vehicle.

In a statement released on August 4, 2024, the Ministry clarified that the funds in question were used to procure two vehicles, not just one as reported. The Ministry provided specific details, including the registration numbers of the vehicles: UG 0057N and UG 0058N.

They emphasized that the procurement process followed strict guidelines set by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) and that the contracts were cleared by the office of the Solicitor General.

"The procurement process was an open bidding and strictly adhered to the guidelines set by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA)," the statement read. "It is crucial to clarify that the Ministry procured two vehicles and not one."

The Ministry further reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations.

"We value our media stakeholders for their interest in what we do and their vigilance in such public procurements. Your scrutiny is essential in upholding the standards and integrity of public services," the statement further stated.

This clarification comes amid media reports that the Auditor General is investigating the circumstances under which the Ministry authorized a payment of almost Shs 1 billion to procure a vehicle from a car bond in Kampala.

Reports indicated that on August 31, 2022, the Ministry paid Cadam Enterprises Shs 965 million for the supply of a Toyota Land Cruiser LC 300 VX, citing a reference number for the car purchase as PP1028377.

However, the Ministry has stated that they purchased two vehicles, as opposed to one, which are already registered as UG 0057N and UG 0058N and are available for inspection by anyone interested.