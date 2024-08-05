Uganda: Embattled Commissioners to Receive Censure Notice

In a significant development, the movers and seconders of the motion seeking to censure the four commissioners of Parliament are poised to take the next step in their quest for accountability.

This Monday at 2 pm, a group of MPs led by Ssekikubo, Sarah Opendi, and Odria Arion will issue a notice to the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, formally initiating the censure process.

This move comes after the MPs successfully gathered the required number of signatures to table their motion, which accuses the commissioners of illegally sharing a 1.7 billion shillings service award. The MPs argue that this action was a gross misconduct and a betrayal of public trust.

The censure motion has gained momentum, with many MPs expressing their support for the move.

The commissioners, who have been under fire for their alleged wrongdoing, face an uncertain future as the MPs push for their accountability.

By issuing the notice, the MPs are setting in motion a process that could ultimately lead to the commissioners' removal from office.

The move is seen as a significant step towards promoting transparency and accountability in Parliament.

As the drama unfolds, all eyes will be on the Clerk to Parliament, who will receive the notice, and the Speaker, who will be required to act on it. The outcome of this process will have far-reaching implications for the commissioners, Parliament, and the country as a whole.