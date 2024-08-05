Tanzania: Samia Expands Goal Awards to Include CAF Preliminary Rounds

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has broadened her goal-scoring awards for Tanzanian clubs in CAF interclub competitions to include goals scored from the preliminary rounds this year.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, announced the expansion during the Simba Day festival at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

"This year, we are excited to introduce the presidential goal incentive from the preliminary stages of the CAF Interclub competitions," Msigwa stated, relaying President Samia's directive at the Simba Day celebrations.

Previously reserved for later stages, the presidential awards will now recognise goals from the very start of the continental tournaments.

Young Africans and Azam FC will represent Tanzania in the CAF Champions League, while Simba SC and Coastal Union of Tanga will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The initiative aims to motivate and boost the performance of Tanzanian clubs on the continental stage, encouraging them to excel and secure victories by scoring goals.

Each goal scored will contribute to financial rewards designed to further inspire players and enhance their performance.

Msigwa also urged Tanzanians to support their teams during the upcoming CAF matches, expressing confidence in the clubs' ability to deliver strong performances.

"I am confident our representatives will make us proud in these international fixtures. Simba, particularly in the second half of their recent match, showed promising signs for their CAF assignments," he added.

As preparations for the CAF competitions heat up, Tanzanian clubs are gearing up for their preliminary round matches.

Young Africans will face Vital'O of Burundi, while Azam FC will compete against APR of Rwanda.

The winners will advance and potentially meet JKU of Zanzibar or Pyramids FC of Egypt for a chance to reach the group stage.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Simba will enter the competition in the second preliminary round, awaiting the winner of the match between Uhamiaji FC of Zanzibar and the Federation Cup champions from Libya.

The victor will secure a spot in the group stage.

Coastal Union will begin their CAF Confederation Cup campaign with an away fixture against AS Bravo of Angola, followed by a home match.

The overall winner will advance to face FC Lupopo of DR Congo, with the best-performing team over the two legs moving on to the group stage.