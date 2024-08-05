Uganda: Chemutai Cruises to 3000m Steeplechase Final

4 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Peruth Chumutai won Heat1 of the Women's 3000m Steeplechase semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics to qualify for the medal event.

The Olympics defending champion finished in a time of 9:10:51, beating Kenya's Faith Cherotich's and German Felicitas Krause who clocked 9:10:57 and 9:10:68, respectively.

Chemutai's comfortable victory sees her taking on stars such as world champion, Winfred Yavi , and world record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech, who both won their heats, in the final scheduled for Tuesday.

Chemutai is the only Ugandan female athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympics after her heroics in 2020 in Tokyo.

She will be hoping to defend her medal when she takes to the track on Tuesday in Paris.

So far, Uganda has secured one medal at the ongoing Olympics through long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei, who won gold in the 10000m on Friday.

On Monday, Team Uganda will have only one representative; Leonard Chemutai ,who will compete in the first round of the Men's 3000m steeplechase at 8:04pm East African Time.

