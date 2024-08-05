South Africa: Power Restored to Diepsloot Welfare Organisations At Last

5 August 2024
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Silver Sibiya

Lawyers against Abuse director says they are now able to provide counselling sessions without the constant noise of the generator

Several welfare organisations in Diepsloot, Johannesburg have finally been given power after struggling for more than a year without electricity.

On 15 July GroundUp wrote about the difficult conditions under which the organisations in Extension 2 were working. The transformer supplying the offices of the South African Depression And Anxiety Group (SADAG), and Lawyers Against Abuse broke down in May 2023. The organisations, which operate from containers in a fenced enclosure, were forced to use generators and had to spend money to buy fuel.

The generators were being pushed to their limits, being run for 50 hours a week and frequently breaking down.

Eskom blamed the transformer breakdown on illegal connections, and said fixing infrastructure in the area was too dangerous.

But two weeks after GroundUp published the article, Eskom technicians fixed the transformer.

"We are so relieved to finally have electricity again after over a year without it," said executive director of Lawyers against Abuse, Lindsay Henson. "We can now devote our limited funds, time, and energy towards our mission, which is providing critical services to women and children who have experienced abuse".

"Additionally, we are now able to consult with our clients and provide therapy and counselling sessions without the constant noise of the generator. Our staff no longer need to put themselves at risk when moving the generator out and into the centre each day."

Questions sent last week to Eskom's spokesperson had not been answered by the time of publication.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

