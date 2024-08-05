South Africa: SA Deaf Rugby Hosts Its First International Tournament

The deaf rugby series continues this week at St Stithians College in Randburg, Joburg

The South African Deaf Rugby Association (SADRA) made history this past weekend by hosting its first ever international deaf rugby series.

The sevens rugby tournament, hosted at St Stithians College in Randburg, Johannesburg is seen as a groundbreaking initiative for both the deaf sports community and the country. Last year the World Deaf Rugby Sevens Championship was hosted in Argentina.

The tournament featured rugby teams representing Australia, England and Japan. The South African team consisted of players from all over the country who were chosen after SADRA conducted trials which enabled the best players to showcase their skills. The competition had a hearing classification of a 40dB loss in order for players to be eligible.

World Deaf Rugby chairman Michael Oosthuyzen told GroundUp that hosting this tournament brings a new chapter in deaf rugby.

"The coming together of all these rugby nations and communities through deaf rugby is one of the unique developments and showcases the growth in our game," said Oosthuyzen.

The matches were tough but played in a good spirit with players enjoying the interactions with their colleagues from different countries.

England went through the tournament undefeated and clinched the final with a 38-17 victory over Australia. South Africa secured third place with a 43-14 win against Japan.

The deaf rugby series continues this week with the Tens Series to be held on 7 and 8 August 2024, and the Women's XVs Series also on 8 August.

Entrance to the tournament is free to the public and SADRA is encouraging the public to attend and use the opportunity to see the skill and passion of deaf rugby players.

"Spectators will have the unique opportunity to watch, learn, and engage with the game, witnessing that Deaf rugby is officiated and played no differently from normal rugby," read a statement from SADRA.