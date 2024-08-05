Somalia: Puntland Forces Seize Weapons, Arrest Suspects in Ongoing Security Operations

Bosaso, Puntland — The Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) and the Puntland Intelligence Security Agency (PISA) have successfully confiscated a large cache of weapons and explosives in Bosaso, officials announced Tuesday.

The joint operation led to the arrest of several individuals suspected of having ties to Al-Shabaab and Islamic State militant groups based in the Bari region's mountains.

The seized items include a variety of dangerous materials such as explosive powders, mines, hand grenades, mortars, and other related equipment. This marks the third major weapons seizure in Bosaso within the past three months.

On May 18, the PMPF showcased illegal weapons, vehicles used for their transportation, and four suspects involved in smuggling these weapons into Bosaso. Just a few days earlier, on May 13, another suspect was apprehended with explosives and identified as a terrorist.

These recent incidents come amidst warnings from U.S. intelligence agencies regarding the growing presence of terrorist fighters, especially ISIS, in Puntland's Bari region.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about potential links between the Houthi rebels and Al-Shabaab, which could enable the transfer of weapons from the Houthis to ISIS and Al-Shabaab.

The ongoing security operations by Puntland forces demonstrate their commitment to combating terrorism and maintaining stability in the region.

However, the repeated seizures and arrests also highlight the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to address the evolving security threats in Puntland.