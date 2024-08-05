South Africa: How to Change Your Mindset and Other Practical Steps to Boost Your Financial Confidence

4 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley

Steps you can take to make better decisions when it comes to managing your money.

The latest Sanlam Financial Confidence Index found that younger South Africans (2o to 43) had the highest financial self-determination and were more financially resilient.

International behavioural science specialist Dr Mavis Mazhura explains how your emotions and mindset can affect your financial goals - and what you can do about it.

Identify your emotional patterns. These are behaviours or mindsets that are learnt from a young age. The good news is that you can unlearn them. "Recognising the backstory and how it has contributed to the emotional pattern you currently have is important because it allows you to go back and be able to retell the story to your adult self, so that it releases its grip on you," she says.

Be conscious of your community. Motivational speaker Jim Rohn says we are the average of the five people we spend the most time with, and Mazhura says the people you spend time with have an emotional input into your behaviour. "A bigger part of financial resilience is really around community, around the people you have to rally behind you towards your financial goals or to support you when you have a financial setback."...

