Algeria: Djokovic Triumphs, Algeria's Nemour Makes History in Gymnastics and Scheffler Takes Golf Gold

4 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Reuters

In a breakthrough for gymnastics, an African competitor took gold in an apparatus final while Novak Djokovic and Scottie Scheffler triumphed in tennis and golf.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min Algeria's Kaylia Nemour became the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal when she secured the gold with a breathtaking routine on the asymmetric bars at the Paris Games on Sunday that wowed the crowd in Bercy Arena.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic completed his career Golden Slam as the 37-year-old Serb fought off Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a magnificent Olympic men's singles final battle at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

And at the Le Golf National course, World No 1 Scottie Scheffler won gold at the Olympic men's golf competition after matching the course record 62 in the final round to pip crowd favourite Tommy Fleetwood of Britain. Scheffler finished on 19-under, one stroke clear of Fleetwood.

Gymnastic first

The 17-year-old Nemour's fast-paced routine featuring complex release-and-catch manoeuvres delighted the crowd who came to support a gymnast who had previously represented France.

Fans

