South Africa: Chinese Communist Party Claims Ramaphosa 'Assures That GNU's China Policy Will Not Change'

4 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

This would include SA's recognition of Beijing's claim to Taiwan, the Chinese Communist Party suggested.

The Chinese Communist Party says that President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured it that the Government of National Unity (GNU) will not change South Africa's China policy, including on the highly sensitive issue of Beijing's claim to Taiwan.

Liu Jianchao, minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met Ramaphosa last week on a visit to South Africa at the head of a delegation of senior CPC officials who also met ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, SA Communist Party General Secretary Solly Mapaila and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola.

At a meeting with journalists and think tanks in Cape Town on Friday, Liu was asked whether China was concerned that the GNU might change South Africa's policies towards China. The Democratic Alliance and Inkatha Freedom Party, which are prominent members of the GNU, are far less clear-cut in their position on Beijing's claim to Taiwan and some of their officials have visited Taiwan, to the annoyance of the ANC and Beijing, which regarded the visits as de facto recognition of Taiwan as an independent state.

"One of the fundamental principles of China's foreign policy...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

