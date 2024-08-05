South Africa: Nvidia Releases Software and Services to Boost Rapid Adoption of AI

The technology company wants the use of generative artificial intelligence to become pervasive in different industries.

Nvidia, the world's most valuable chip manufacturer, announced a raft of updates to its software offerings that aim to make it easier for a wider variety of businesses to use generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The company officially released what it calls NIMs, or Nvidia inference micro services, which are software packages that take care of many of the logistical issues needed to use AI for a specific purpose.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsGenerative AI, the technology behind chatbots, voice recognition and other automated human interactions with computers, often requires the orchestration of numerous pieces of hardware, software and information retrieval. Many companies do not have the expertise, so Nvidia is trying to do that for them, for a fee.

Nvidia founder and chief executive Jensen Huang showcased his company's latest offerings on Monday, 29 July at the Siggraph conference in Denver, Colorado. He was at the graphics technology conference - the latest in a stream of appearances at public events - seeking to persuade as many industries as possible to start using his technology and make AI pervasive in the economy.

Nvidia's chips have become central to the surge in building new systems being deployed to...