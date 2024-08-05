South Africa: 'Adapt or Die' - ANC NEC Reflects On 2024 Election Losses

The ANC's election analysis has identified organisational degeneration, factionalism and ethical erosion within its ranks as among the reasons for the party's fall to 40% in the 2024 general elections. However, the party says it's not too late to correct its errors and rebuild momentum.

ANC head of political education David Makhura has strongly emphasised the party's need to renew itself, saying that the organisation has two options, to "adapt or die".

Makhura was speaking over the weekend on the sidelines of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng.

"We say one of the reasons we are where we are is that we have disappointed the force, the support base that believes in us. There have been ideological and political differences. The organisation is not in its ideal state.

"The team yesterday said that renewal is a do-or-die issue. We have to renew or we will perish. The many resolutions which were taken on renewal will now be implemented," he said.

"The team yesterday said that renewal is a do-or-die issue. We have to renew or we will perish. The many resolutions which were taken on renewal will now be implemented," he said.

Speaking alongside Makhura, ANC senior member Fébé Potgieter explained that their analysis showed other factors which led to the party's decline in the elections, including factionalism.

Makhura and Potgieter presented a report to the NEC titled "Understanding the 2024 Moment: The domestic continental and global balance of forces and the immediate tasks of the NDR".

Makhura further spoke about political fragmentation in the form of...