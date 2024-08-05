South Africa: Infinite Patience No More - The ANC Must Show It Can Tackle Corruption Now, or Face Further Decline

4 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

There are still crucial lessons to be learnt from the results of South Africa's 29 May elections. Helen Zille's comments that the DA could soon be the biggest party in Parliament are an important indication of where our political future lies. There is also evidence that the ANC has yet to learn some vital lessons, a delay that could exacerbate its decline.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min Last week, the ANC's National Executive Committee met to evaluate the results of the 29 May elections. Or, more accurately, to discuss why it performed so badly. At the centre of this was a report by Joel Netshitenzhe, the head of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

The report is probably the most in-depth public document tackling the subject so far. It examines not just the ANC's performance, but also those of the other bigger parties, including the DA, the EFF and MK, and presumably set the stage for the debate that followed.

That said, Netshitenzhe's analysis provides some salient insights.

He agrees with several others who have pointed to the role that identity and ethnicity played in the elections.

While it seems uncontroversial to suggest that in democracies around the world many voters support the candidate most like them, such sentiment...

