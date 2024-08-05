Nigeria: Tinubu, Minister, Igoche Congratulate d'Tigress On Historic Olympics' Quarterfinals Qualification

President Bola Tinubu and sports development minister, Senator John Owan-Enoh have warmly congratulated Nigeria's D'Tigress on qualifying for the quarter-finals of the women's basketball at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics.

D'Tigress will be the first African team in basketball (men and female) to play in the quarter-finals at the Olympics.

The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale commended the team for their uncommon demonstration of resilience,teamwork, and diligence.

President Tinubu also commended the coach and managers of the team for their dutifulness and dedication, enjoining the brave Tigress not to rest on their oars until the final victory is won.

Sports minister in a statement signed by his SA media, Diana-Mary Nsan, applauded the extraordinary display of tenacity and resilience of the reigning African champions in reaching the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games for the first time ever.

Minister Enoh expressed immense pride in the team's achievement, stating, "D'Tigress have made our nation proud with their remarkable performance. Their journey to the quarterfinals is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit."

He further added, "This victory is more than just a game; it represents the heart and determination of every player who has contributed to this achievement. D'Tigress have shown that with perseverance and teamwork, we can reach new heights. We are all incredibly proud of them and look forward to their continued success in the tournament."

Also, basketball promoter and founder of the Mark D' Ball Basketball Championship, Mr. Igoche Mark, was overjoyed as he congratulated D' Tigress for their historic victory.

The team defeated Canada 79-70 to secure Nigeria's first-ever Olympic quarterfinal ticket.

"This is a testament to the Nigerian spirit of never giving up!" Mr. Mark exclaimed. "The team's determination and resilience are truly inspiring. They showed remarkable grit and determination, coming back strong after a tough second quarter to win the game."

Mr. Mark praised the team's leader, Rena Wakama, and the entire squad for their outstanding performance. "This victory is a demonstration of what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal," he said.

What's even more impressive, according to Mr. Mark, is that the team achieved this feat despite facing challenges. "I am very impressed by their performance, especially considering the fact that they are not being properly catered for at the Olympics. It's a shame that they have had to overcome such obstacles, but their success is a true reflection of their strength and character."

He urged the team to sustain their momentum, saying, "This is just the beginning. I encourage you to keep pushing forward, never resting on your laurels. You have made Nigeria proud, and we are all behind you. Go for the podium finish - we believe in you!"

Mr. Mark's tribute reflected his passion for basketball and his commitment to promoting the sport in Nigeria. His Mark D' Ball Basketball Championship has been a driving force in developing basketball talent in the country, and he was thrilled to see the D' Tigress making history on the global stage.