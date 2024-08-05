South Africa: Nzimande to Address the World's Largest Astronomy Meeting

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande, will give the opening address at the world's largest astronomy meeting, the 32nd General Assembly of the International Astronomy Union (IAU).

The two week-long meeting will kick off on Tuesday, 6 August, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Hosted for the first time in Africa, the in-person and virtual global gathering of astronomers and other experts in the field will also provide open access for anyone to attend from anywhere in the world.

According to the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), world-renowned astronomers Dr Mae Jemison and Dr Sian Proctor will address the assembly.

Jemison became the first female African American commercial astronaut and mission pilot to travel into space when she went into orbit aboard the National Administration and Space Administration's (NASA) Space Shuttle Endeavour on 12 September 1992.

Proctor is an astronaut and was the first female pilot of a commercial spaceship.

The department said the two renowned experts will speak to over 2 000 astronomers from around the world at this event, which takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

"The assembly is an opportunity for astronomers to address key topics in contemporary astronomy and assess the latest scientific progress in various specialised areas," the statement read.

This year's General Assembly represents a significant milestone, highlighting Africa's growing role in the global astronomical community and its potential for major contributions to astronomical research and development.

Meanwhile, the Minister's address will underscore the commitment to advance Africa's astronomy and science on the global stage as well as highlight South Africa's massive investments in skills and infrastructure development.

His speech will also touch on the geographical advantages of clear southern skies in the Karoo, its engineering and scientific base, and its growing international ranking and partnerships.

"One highlight will be the opportunity for attendees to speak to the astronauts on board the International Space Station live from the conference venue via ham radio, in partnership with Amateur Radio on the International Space Station."

Other guests include the former director of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), Dr Bernie Fanaroff, who will deliver a talk on 'Innovating at the periphery: the development of SKA and MeerKAT'.

The IAU General Assembly is held every three years and is led by the African Astronomical Society.

Each event advances the astronomical sciences through international collaboration and celebrates Africa's rich astronomical heritage and commitment to advancing the field.

The hybrid event is being hosted by the National Research Foundation, supported by the DSI.

The academic programme will include over 2 000 presentations scheduled across more than 300 sessions.

The General Assembly will include six symposia and 12 multi-session focus meetings. There will also be poster sessions and prize lectures given by recipients of prestigious awards in astronomy.

According to the department, this meeting will have a societal impact that goes beyond national barriers in a continent-wide celebration of astrology.

Exhibitors will include the South Africa Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO), the South African Astronomical Observatory, NASA, the European Space Agency and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory, and several South African agencies.