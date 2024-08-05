South Africa: Minister Mckenzie Steps in to Assist National School of the Arts

5 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) Gayton McKenzie has committed to assist the financially strapped National School of the Arts (NSA) to turn around its financial fortunes.

This comes after the NSA made headlines in recent weeks for staring down bankruptcy.

McKenzie, together with Deputy Minister Peace Mabe and DSAC management, visited the NSA on Saturday.

At the meeting, the Ministry was told that the school's cash flow was now exhausted and salaries might not be paid at the end of August.

The school falls under the Gauteng Department of Basic Education but offers specialised high school subjects in the arts.

"In a very productive engagement, the Minister undertook to have the Ministry carry some of the school's immediate liabilities, while the Minister and the department will engage with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to study the school's business model and return it to independence and stability over the coming months.

"An agreement was reached between Minister Gayton McKenzie and the School Governing Body that the institution is a valuable national asset within the arts sector, and an integral part of granting access to the arts for underprivileged students.

"About a third of learners are exempted from school fees, including for living in the NSA hostel, but worryingly, a quarter of parents have simply refused to pay their school fees despite allegedly being able to do so. This is a matter the Ministry will be examining carefully, along with the school and the DBE," the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said.

The ministry plans to engage with the school's creditors while turning around its financial fortunes.

The National School of the Arts is a treasure that has produced sterling alumni such as Charlize Theron, the 2014 Idols winner Vincent Bones, Lorna Maseko, Zoe Modiga, Dan Patlansky, Karen Zoid, Bianca le Grange and many more.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.