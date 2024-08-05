Morocco's Flag Carrier Re-Launches Direct Casablanca-Beijing Air Route

5 August 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Casablanca — In a bid to strengthen its international network, Morocco's flag carrier, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), announced on Monday the reinstatement of the direct Casablanca-Beijing air route.

Starting January 20, 2025, RAM will relaunch the direct air route, which was launched in January 2020 then suspended a few weeks later due to the COVID-19 crisis, with three flights per week, the company said in a press release.

Flights departing from Casablanca will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 3:15 PM (local time), landing the next day at Beijing International Airport at 10:50 AM (local time), the same source stated, adding that departures from Beijing will be operated on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 12:50 PM (local time) to arrive in Casablanca at 8:15 PM (local time).

Furthermore, the flights will be operated by "Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner" aircraft with a 302 seats' capacity, including 26 in Business Class.

"We are thrilled to resume the first direct route linking Morocco and China. The Casablanca-Beijing route is mainly dedicated to the development of Moroccan tourism, since 80% of the traffic on this route will be made up of foreign tourists," announced Hamid Addou, RAM's Chairman and CEO, quoted in the press release.

