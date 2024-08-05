Morocco's Islamic Affairs Minister Holds Talks With Saudi Peer

Mecca — Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, held talks on Saturday in Mecca with Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh.

During this meeting, held on the sidelines of the Conference of Ministers of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in the countries of the Islamic world, the two sides discussed several issues of common interest, as well as means to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs praised Saudi Arabia's efforts, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, in the service of Islam and Muslims, and for promoting the values of moderation and justice in the world.

In this respect, he stressed that the Conference of Ministers of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in the countries of the Islamic world supports the efforts made by the Ministries of Islamic Affairs to disseminate and reinforce the values of moderation, the middle way and coexistence between religions, as well as combating extremism, fanaticism and terrorism throughout the world, the same source noted.

He expressed his hope that the Conference would result in recommendations that would strengthen fruitful cooperation between participants and contribute to the achievement of the organization's noble mission.

For his part, Al-Sheikh hailed the relations between the two countries, particularly in Islamic affairs.

Toufiq is taking part in the 9th Conference of Ministers of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in the countries of the Islamic world, which kicked on Sunday in Mecca, under the theme "The role of endowments and Islamic affairs ministries in promoting and consolidating the principles and the values of moderation".