Kenya: Prof. Margret Hutchinson Installed As Acting UON VC After Prof Kiama's Suspension

Nairobi — The University of Nairobi Council has officially installed Professor Margret Hutchinson as the new acting Vice Chancellor.

The council led by its Chair Prof. Amukowa Anangwe announced that Prof. Hutchinson will take over following Professor Stephen Kiama's suspension over gross misconduct.

The University of Nairobi Council also named Prof. Ayub Gitau, former Dean Faculty of Engineering as the Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs while Francis Mulaa, former Associate Dean Faculty of Science and Technology was appointed to take over the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research Innovation and Enterprise in acting capacity.

Anawagwe stated that Kiama was suspended on August 2 2024 for a period of three months after failing to take up a 60-day leave as earlier demanded by the council.

"It should be noted that this matter is being handled differently, previously he had been granted a 60-day leave. However, he refused to take it. According to his contract, he should not accrue more than 90 leave days over the duration of the contract, but he has exceeded this limit. So he should note that this is different," said Anangwe.

During its recent meeting held on August 2 2024 the council resolved to suspend Vice-Chancellor Professor Stephen Kiama for three months, pending ongoing investigations into his conduct, including allegations of misconduct and insubordination.

It also decided to undertake disciplinary action on issues of insubordination and gross misconduct instructing all staff and students not to engage with him on official university matters.

