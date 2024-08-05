Kenya: 46,000 Intern Teachers to Be Employed After President Ruto Assents to Supplementary Appropriations Act, 2024

Nairobi — A section of 46,000 intern teachers will be hired after President William Ruto Supplementary Appropriations Act, 2024 which provides Sh18.6 billion for their employment on permanent and pensionable basis.

Teachers Service Commission has previously told Parliamentary Committees that it needed Sh8.3 billion to confirm the 26,000 teachers into permanent terms in January 2025.

The 46,000 teachers who were hired on contract as interns have been protesting across the country since the beginning of the second term seeking permanent and pensionable employment.

Sh31.3billion shillings has been budgeted for HELB loans and scholarships.

Sh17 billion has been allocated for Unversity Fund Board to disburse as student scholarship.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts