Namibia to Host First Game Marathon for Women

Namibia is hosting its first-ever Women's Game Jam (WGJ) - a global game development marathon.

The event challenges participants to design and create a game in 48 hours.

The project, set for 9 to 11 August, is affiliated with the global Women's Game Jam initiative and will occur simultaneously in several cities across Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

Participants are tasked with planning and creating a digital or analogue game based on a theme revealed at the start of the event.

Game Jam Namibia organiser and co-founder of EduGame Namibia Ndamono Shikoyeni says the event is open to all who identify as women, including cis and trans women, as well as non-binary individuals.

She says this is because WGJ believes diversity in game development leads to richer stories, innovative ideas, and a stronger community where everyone's voice is valued.

Shikoyeni says the gaming industry is diverse, which is why WGJ welcomes all individuals who identify as women, including cisgender, transgender, and non-binary participants.

"The goal is to create a community where everyone's voice is valued. No prior gaming experience is required, but having a strong interest in new technologies and creativity is encouraged. Participants must be 18 years or older," she says.

Shikoyeni says the sponsors are video game consulting agency Powell Group and IndieGame Business as international sponsors, in partnership with EduGame Namibia, MTC's Https Centre and the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

"WGJ Namibia further seeks local sponsors to support the event through venue provision and marketing offerings," she says.

Registration to participate closes on 5 August.