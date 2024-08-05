Uganda: Teargas and Bullets Rain As Nema Evicts Farmers From Masaka Wetland

Chaos erupted in the Kititi wetland of Kyanamukaka Subcounty in Masaka District as officials from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and Police evicted farmers wetland encroachers.

The eviction exercise saw hundreds of hectares of plantations razed down.

The operation, aimed at reclaiming the wetland, resulted in violent clashes, with tear gas and bullets live being fired to disperse protesting residents.

NEMA officials, with police support, raided the swamp early in the morning, targeting crops such as rice, fruits, bananas, and other produce grown illegally in the wetland

The sudden and forceful nature of the eviction sparked panic among the residents, who responded by throwing stones at the authorities.

The atmosphere was charged with tension as officers navigated the wetland, pillowing through crops and engaging in confrontations with the locals.

Confusion and distress were evident among the residents. Some were seen bewildered, unsure of their next steps, while others hurled insults at the police.

The sound of tear gas canisters and gunfire punctuated the air, adding to the already chaotic scene.

Amidst the turmoil, several residents expressed their desperation. Many claimed that the wetland had been their primary source of food, and the eviction left them with no means of sustenance.

The village chairman, Richard Sengiri, said NEMA had initially educated the farmers and advised them to harvest their crops voluntarily before their operations.

However, conflicting information and broken promises led to the abrupt eviction.

Masaka Environment Police commander James Bukoma defended the operation, citing the residents' extensive clearing of the swamp, which left behind hazardous potholes on the roads.

He said there was a need to protect the wetland from further destruction and warned that officials would not tolerate any illegal activities in the area.

Despite the turmoil, NEMA and the Environmental Police have vowed to continue their efforts to restore the wetland.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and preventing deforestation, regardless of the resistance they face.